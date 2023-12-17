For A Smoother Hollandaise Sauce, Use Your Blender

Hollandaise sauce, the velvety, buttery sauce that tops everything from Eggs Benedict to a myriad of vegetables, has a reputation for being a bit fussy to make at home. Traditionally, it involves a lot of careful whisking over a double boiler, with the risk of curdling always looming. But, what if we told you there's a foolproof method for achieving smoother, perfectly luscious hollandaise sauce right in your blender? With this incredibly easy hack, you can say goodbye to the whisk and hello to blender bliss.

The secret to making smoother hollandaise sauce in a blender lies in the appliance doing all of the heavy lifting by whipping the ingredients and aerating the mixture. While traditional hollandaise calls for vinegar to add acidity while stabilizing the sauce, lemon juice performs the same function with the added bonus of bright, citrusy flavor. This swap makes it more home-cook friendly too, ensuring a stable and silky sauce every time that's ready to be served up right away.