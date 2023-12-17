For A Smoother Hollandaise Sauce, Use Your Blender
Hollandaise sauce, the velvety, buttery sauce that tops everything from Eggs Benedict to a myriad of vegetables, has a reputation for being a bit fussy to make at home. Traditionally, it involves a lot of careful whisking over a double boiler, with the risk of curdling always looming. But, what if we told you there's a foolproof method for achieving smoother, perfectly luscious hollandaise sauce right in your blender? With this incredibly easy hack, you can say goodbye to the whisk and hello to blender bliss.
The secret to making smoother hollandaise sauce in a blender lies in the appliance doing all of the heavy lifting by whipping the ingredients and aerating the mixture. While traditional hollandaise calls for vinegar to add acidity while stabilizing the sauce, lemon juice performs the same function with the added bonus of bright, citrusy flavor. This swap makes it more home-cook friendly too, ensuring a stable and silky sauce every time that's ready to be served up right away.
Tips for making hollandaise in the blender
To make a surprisingly smooth, easy hollandaise sauce in the blender, start by gathering your ingredients. You'll need egg yolks, lemon juice, a pinch of salt, and, of course, butter. You can even include a touch of mustard if you want. Make sure all ingredients are at room temperature to prevent any unwanted temperature shocks during blending. Gently melt the butter in a saucepan over low heat. Be cautious not to let it boil; you want it warm, but not hot.
In your blender, add the egg yolks, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt. Blend these together briefly to combine. With the blender running on low speed, slowly stream in the warm melted butter. This gradual addition emulsifies the sauce, creating that signature hollandaise creaminess. Continue blending until the sauce is smooth and has thickened to your liking. This should take just a minute or two. So, the next time you're craving Eggs Benedict or a classic Eggs Florentine, confidently whip up this blender hollandaise to elevate your brunch experience to new heights.