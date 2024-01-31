The 3-Ingredient Egg Bake That Lets You Totally Customize Your Breakfast

Egg bakes and breakfast casseroles are dishes you can throw in the oven and forget about while you savor your morning coffee. However, even a simple breakfast bake requires multiple steps and a lengthy preparation process to incorporate numerous ingredients. Luckily, you can bypass all chopping, whisking, pouring, and even mixing by following the easiest three-ingredient egg bake recipe yet.

In a viral TikTok video, dietician and cookbook author Jenna Hunter demonstrates how an egg bake comes together with just three main ingredients: eggs, bacon bits, and cheese. Not only is the egg bake the very definition of a dump recipe, but you can customize it with your favorite ingredients, or repurposed leftovers. The recipe starts with a spoonful of olive oil to coat the baking dish, over which you crack a couple of eggs, add toppings and seasonings, then bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes until the eggs set. Olive oil supplies a rich earthy flavor to complement eggs' buttery richness and bolsters the textural contrast of runny yolks and firm whites. Plus, it's a dairy-free, heart-healthy fat that'll prevent the egg from sticking to the baking dish.

Instead of preparing each ingredient in separate bowls, whisking eggs with dairy, and then blending all the ingredients before baking them, save yourself the elbow grease, dirty dishes, and prep time with a simple, resourceful, and personalizable egg bake.