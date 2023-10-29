Sweet Potato And Crispy Kale Frittata Recipe
Frittatas are a really simple and delicious egg-based dish originating from Italy, and they were at the height of popularity during the nineties, replacing quiche as its trendy, younger, pastry-free cousin. And, with no fussy pastry that needs to sit in the fridge for hours or be pre-baked with baking beans, it's no wonder the frittata rose in popularity. It is a perfect, easy lunch dish to impress, and a great way to feed a crowd without breaking the bank, not to mention being a healthy, nutrient-packed meal that travels well; perfect for lunchboxes.
This recipe for sweet potato and crispy kale frittata, developed by Tasting Table's Jennine Rye, really leans into the frittata's reputation as a healthy dish by including especially nutrient-dense ingredients like kale and sweet potatoes. The sweetness of the potatoes is enhanced by being roasted in the oven, and then paired with caramelized onions. Sharp cheddar cheese provides a salty tangy contrast, and the kale on top gives a delicious savory crunch once the frittata has finished cooking in the oven.
Read on to find out how to make this delicious sweet potato and crispy kale frittata recipe. It's guaranteed to be a hit!
Gather the ingredients for this sweet potato and crispy kale frittata recipe
To begin this sweet potato and crispy kale frittata recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want sweet potatoes, olive oil, fresh thyme, garlic powder, onions, curly kale, eggs, cream, cheddar cheese, pine nuts, and salt and pepper to taste.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F. Place the cubed sweet potato into a baking tray.
Step 2: Roast the sweet potato
Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil, fresh thyme, garlic powder, salt, and pepper to the sweet potatoes, then place the tray into the oven to roast for 45 minutes, turning occasionally.
Step 3: Start the onions
Meanwhile, heat a heavy bottomed pan to a low heat, and then add 2 tablespoons of olive oil along with the sliced onions.
Step 4: Caramelize the onions
Allow the onions to slowly caramelize for 45 minutes, stirring them occasionally, until they are a lovely golden brown color. Remove from the pan.
Step 5: Prepare the kale
In a medium sized bowl, rub 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and a sprinkling of salt, into the kale. Set to one side.
Step 6: Remove the roasted sweet potato
When the sweet potatoes are done, remove them from the oven and set to one side. Increase the heat of the oven to 400 F.
Step 7: Whisk eggs and cream
In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the cream, and season well with salt and pepper. Mix in ¾ of the sharp cheddar.
Step 8: Assemble the frittata
Heat a cast iron skillet pan over a medium- low heat, and add ½ tablespoon of olive oil. Pour the egg mixture into the pan and then add the sweet potato chunks and the caramelized onions.
Step 9: Add the cheddar and kale
Top the frittata mixture with the remaining cheddar cheese and the kale — pressing it lightly onto the top of the frittata.
Step 10: Cook the frittata
Allow the mixture to cook for 3 to 4 minutes until the edges of the frittata look set, then transfer the pan to the oven for 10 minutes, until the middle is just slightly wobbly and the kale on top is crispy.
Step 11: Serve the frittata
Allow the cooked frittata to cool for 5 minutes, then top with toasted pine nuts to serve.
Is it possible to swap out ingredients in this sweet potato and crispy kale frittata?
One of the best things about the humble frittata is its versatility. Because it uses cooked eggs as a binding agent, there really isn't any limitation to what you can throw in. While we think that roast sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, kale, and cheddar make the perfect flavor combination, it is perfectly possible to adapt this recipe depending on your tastes (and what you have in the fridge). If you are catering to diners with a more carnivorous taste, you could easily add in some grilled chicken breast slices. As well as introducing some meaty flavors, this addition would also boost the protein balance of the dish.
Likewise, if you are keen to up the vitamin and nutrient content of this dish, you can add in any extra veggies you have lying around. A great way to reduce waste and save money, by putting leftovers into your frittata you're not just offering up a repeat of yesterday's meal, but rather making it into something new, meaning there is more variety and excitement to your meals. One thing to remember though, is that if the ingredient needs cooking, make sure to do so before adding it to the frittata for the best end product.
How can I serve and store this sweet potato and crispy kale frittata?
This frittata is great as a main in its own right and pairs well with a simple side salad, but if you are looking for a more substantial meal this dish can easily be served alongside other foods. Boiled potatoes or a potato salad are both simple options to make this dish more of a meal, or if you want something a little less healthy, chips always go down a treat. Alternatively, chicken pairs wonderfully well with the flavors of this frittata, if you are looking for a more meaty accompaniment. This sweet potato and crispy kale frittata is also ideal as an offering for potluck dinners, or even cubed and served on cocktail sticks at a party.
If you do end up with any leftovers, they should be stored in an airtight container in the fridge and can be kept for 3 to 4 days. While the texture of this dish is at its best when served fresh and warm with a crispy top, it can still be enjoyed cold from the fridge, or gently reheated.
- 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 5 ½ tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 6 sprigs fresh thyme
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 large, or two medium onions, sliced
- 1 cup curly kale
- 8 large eggs, room temperature
- ⅓ cup heavy cream
- ¾ cup grated mature cheddar cheese, divided
- 3 tablespoons toasted pine nuts
|Calories per Serving
|296
|Total Fat
|24.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|209.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|10.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.8 g
|Total Sugars
|2.6 g
|Sodium
|316.8 mg
|Protein
|10.8 g