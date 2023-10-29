Sweet Potato And Crispy Kale Frittata Recipe

Frittatas are a really simple and delicious egg-based dish originating from Italy, and they were at the height of popularity during the nineties, replacing quiche as its trendy, younger, pastry-free cousin. And, with no fussy pastry that needs to sit in the fridge for hours or be pre-baked with baking beans, it's no wonder the frittata rose in popularity. It is a perfect, easy lunch dish to impress, and a great way to feed a crowd without breaking the bank, not to mention being a healthy, nutrient-packed meal that travels well; perfect for lunchboxes.

This recipe for sweet potato and crispy kale frittata, developed by Tasting Table's Jennine Rye, really leans into the frittata's reputation as a healthy dish by including especially nutrient-dense ingredients like kale and sweet potatoes. The sweetness of the potatoes is enhanced by being roasted in the oven, and then paired with caramelized onions. Sharp cheddar cheese provides a salty tangy contrast, and the kale on top gives a delicious savory crunch once the frittata has finished cooking in the oven.

Read on to find out how to make this delicious sweet potato and crispy kale frittata recipe. It's guaranteed to be a hit!