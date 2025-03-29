Why Do High-End Coffee Makers Cost An Arm And A Leg?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your coffee maker should be easy to use, simple to maintain, and make coffee that tastes good. This seems like a pretty fair baseline. But, clocking price tags of hundreds of dollars can seem a little unjust, especially considering a $20 French press can also brew a decent cup. Even the Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select, which earned a place in Tasting Table's list of the best drip coffee makers of 2024, runs for $351 on Amazon (or more depending on which color you pick). Still, there's a reason why high-end drip coffee appliances come at such a steep price — and depending on what each individual coffee-lover is looking for, it can be worth the investment.

To the untrained eye, the Wolf Gourmet coffee maker (around $500) doesn't look dramatically unlike the no-frills Hamilton Beach drip machine ($30-40). It's what's on the inside that counts, though. The Wolf has 1500 watts compared to the cheaper model's 900 watts — enough power to complete a full brew cycle in around five minutes versus the 10-12 minute window required by lower-powered models. For coffee lovers who wake up in dire need of a hot cuppa, that extra time can make a big difference.

Revision: What's on the outside counts too, actually. Budget brewers are often made from an exterior of fairly thin plastic, whereas pricier models are typically made from more durable, visually impressive materials like polished metal. Higher quality machines are built to last, ensuring durability and longevity, and fewer repairs.