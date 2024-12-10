12 Best Drip Coffee Makers Of 2024, According To Reviews
With so many variations of coffee makers out on the market now — from Nespresso or Keurig to a French press or percolator and more — the demand for classic drip coffee makers still holds strong. With new technology, upgrades on beloved brands, and a pure love for the taste of drip coffee itself, these coffee makers continue to get better and better. Not every drip coffee maker is for everyone, however. Some prefer one with a high brew speed, various brew size settings, temperature control, and more. Others enjoy using an extremely simple coffee maker that easily does the job with one flick of the switch.
We've combed through the highest-rated drip coffee makers of 2024 to help you decide which type — and which features — best fit your needs. This list includes coffee makers of all capabilities, and ranges in price from around $25 all the way up to $699. The one thing that they all have in common, however, are rave reviews from customers. So, grab your wallet, and get ready to have one of this year's best drip coffee makers at your front door soon! Please note that any prices or ratings mentioned are accurate, as of this writing, and prices can vary depending on location.
Technivorm Moccamaster 53923 KBGV Select
The Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select is a drip coffee maker that comes in 24 different colors — perfect for the coffee lover who also loves an aesthetically pleasing machine. It's quite large, holding 40 ounces of water, and is considered to be a bit more high tech than other options, as it has some very advanced features. In addition to having the option to brew either a full or half carafe, the Moccamaster actually stops brewing when you pull the carafe out. There's a copper boiling element that heats the water to 196-205 degrees Fahrenheit (aka the ideal brewing temperature), and it only takes about 4-6 minutes to brew, which is considered fairly quick. The brewing basket itself is in a cone shape, allowing the coffee grounds to keep their full flavor when extracted. Lastly, the hot plate will stay on for 100 minutes automatically, unless manually turned off, and keeps the coffee at a temperature of 175-185 degrees Fahrenheit.
Common rave customer reviews include satisfaction with the machine's appearance and the consistently delicious coffee it makes. Many even compare the outcome as similar to a pour-over coffee, which is known to have high-intensity flavor. Another positive aspect? Buyers seem to love the temperature control that the Moccamaster achieves.
Purchase the Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select on Amazon for $359.
OXO Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker
The OXO Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker has an extremely classic look to it. It comes in a silver and black design and is fairly compact — but it's a bit more advanced than the average drip coffee maker, with some great features that bring it up a notch. To start, while it holds eight cups of coffee, the machine also comes with an accessory to brew just one cup. To aid in a well-balanced and flavorful coffee, the Rainmaker showerhead pours water over the coffee grounds evenly. In addition to a feature that controls the time and temperature during the brew cycle, the coffee maker's thermal carafe maintains this quality, so the coffee remains nice and hot, as it's double-wall and vacuum insulated.
Many people gravitate towards this coffee maker because of its simple design. With only the necessary buttons and features, customers love that it's straightforward and easy to maneuver. Some also share that the outcome of their coffee is consistently flavorful and at the right temperature.
Purchase the OXO Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker from Amazon for $199.95.
Balmuda The Brew
We're going to come right out and say it — Balmuda's The Brew is one of the most expensive coffee machines on the market. Just by looking at it, it looks incredibly fancy. It has a sleek and tall black body, a shiny silver carafe, and an open pour-over spout at the top. There are many advanced technological features to this coffee maker that may just justify its price point, such as regulating the water temperature at every step of the coffee-making process, as well as managing the exact amount and timing of each drip. It also has the capability to make regular, strong, or iced coffee, and each type of brew offers small, medium, or large sizes. All of these features allow the coffee to taste flavorful, full-bodied, and bold.
This coffee maker has received many rave reviews. Even though the technology within the coffee maker seems complex, it's not complex for the user. Customers have repeatedly shared their appreciation for the simplicity of the machine. Other reviewers praise the look of the coffee maker, as it makes for an elegant addition to their kitchen. Ultimately, folks love the fact that they can get a perfect cup of coffee every single time they use it.
Purchase the Balmuda The Brew on Amazon for $699.
Fellow Aiden Precision Coffee Maker
The Fellow Aiden Precision Coffee Maker is one of the most futuristic-looking drip coffee makers that we've seen. It's completely monochrome, with a deep black color covering the entire machine, including the double-wall thermal carafe. With a higher price point than others on our list, this machine has advanced technology that makes quality pour-over coffee — including light, medium, and dark roasts, as well as iced.
Luckily, this coffee maker has a guide built in that helps users know how much ground coffee is needed for the brew size they choose. It's also able to make single-serving cups along with batch brews all the way up to 10 cups. A handy scheduling feature even allows you to plan your next cup of coffee to be brewed freshly whenever you want it. Finally, a silicone seal on the device will help prevent any steam from damaging the cabinets in your kitchen.
Customers have a lot to rave about when it comes to this coffee maker, such as its sleek look, user-friendly design, and reliable cups of coffee. Others also comment on how quiet the machine is and how easy it is to clean it. Those who are used to making manual pour-over coffee are also impressed with the outcome, saying that the quality of this machine's coffee is top-tier.
Purchase the Fellow Aiden Precision Coffee Maker on Amazon for $365.
Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker Pro
Many people use the Ninja band for different kitchen appliances, from its CREAMi ice cream machine to coffee makers, and it tends to offer products at a fair price point. The Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker Pro, for example, is typically priced between $80-100. On the exterior, it looks like an incredibly standard coffee maker, but it can make a fairly large amount of coffee compared to other drip coffee makers out there, all the way up to 14 cups.
This coffee machine can make two different style brews — classic or rich — and it boasts a 24-hour scheduler, as well as an option to make smaller amounts of coffee, ranging from one to four cups. Ninja also uses what it calls a "Hotter Brewing Technology," which controls the water's distribution among the coffee grounds and its temperature. The warming plate offers three temperatures to choose from, and it can be kept on for four hours max, giving you ample time to enjoy a flavorful cup of coffee.
Even though this coffee maker is a bit simpler than others on the market, it still has highly regarded reviews online. Many people love that the water reservoir is a separate attachment, which not only makes it easier to fill up without spilling water all over the counter, but also makes it easier to clean the coffee maker. Other feedback shows that customers are happy with this brand, as it makes a quick and tasty cup of coffee.
Purchase the Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker Pro on Amazon for $99.99.
Wolf Gourmet Programmable Coffee Maker System
The Wolf Gourmet Programmable Coffee Maker System has an incredibly retro look; however, it's anything but. This monochrome, light silver appliance is pretty compact, with two red-colored dials on the front, as well as a small LCD panel that tells the time and allows for customization. That said, it's one of the pricier drip coffee maker options out there.
It can make up to 10 cups of coffee, but there are also options to make smaller amounts, as well. The machine is able to measure how much ground coffee you place into the container, and it helps guide the user into adding in the correct amount for the desired brew strength. It has a shower-type water head that pours the water evenly over the coffee grounds, making for a consistently flavorful brew. There is no heat plate, because the stainless-steel carafe can keep the coffee hot for hours. Amid the many online reviews that share positive things about this coffee maker, Amazon customers love how small it is, the stainless-steel look, and the ease of operation. Many people note that it makes an excellent cup of coffee, and they appreciate that the thermal carafe keeps it so warm.
Purchase the Wolf Gourmet Programmable Coffee Maker System on Amazon for $544.99.
Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker
The Hamilton Beach Programmable 12-Cup Coffee Maker is a great option for an affordable, yet high-quality, drip coffee maker. It looks like an average coffee machine, with a black base, a clear carafe, and small programmable screen. It has the capacity to make 12 cups of coffee at once, but it can also be programmed to make smaller brews, between one and four cups.
When getting the coffee maker ready to brew, you can choose between making your coffee regular or bold. It has a timer, which allows you to schedule the machine to brew your coffee at a specific time up to 24 hours prior. The coffee is kept warm with a non-stick hotplate, which stays on for up to two hours. One of the nicer features of this machine is that once the coffee is brewing, you're able to take the carafe out and pour your first cup — the machine will automatically pause, and then once the carafe is placed back into position, it'll continue the brew.
A rather simple device, it's a seemingly great option for a lot of people. It's affordable — around $30, though the price varies depending on where you get it. Customers on Amazon enjoy the functionality and the quality brews that it makes. Over at Target, people similarly mention the delicious coffee that the tiny machine makes, and how it is easy to clean and manage.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker on Amazon for $34.99 or Target for $24.99.
Cuisinart 14 Cup Programmable Coffeemaker
The Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker is just a step above your average drip coffee machine. It's a nice-looking coffee maker, with a stainless-steel base, a clear carafe, and a cleanly designed control panel on the face.
There are some great features with this coffee maker that make the slightly higher price worth it. It has a special technology that allows the coffee to be brewed at a higher temperature while keeping the quality and taste of the coffee high. You can customize the coffee to be a regular or a bold brew, one to four cups, or the full 14 cups, as well as schedule brews up to 24 hours ahead of time. This machine also has the ability to pause during a brew, allowing you to pour a cup when you want, rather than wait for the cycle to end.
This coffee machine has over 39,500 global ratings on Amazon — and 75% of those reviews give a 5-star rating. Many customers seem to love this coffee maker because it's easy to use, easy to clean, and makes a solid cup of coffee. Some even mention that the hotter brewing temperature makes the coffee taste more expensive than it actually is. This seems to be the biggest standout with this coffee maker, with some noting that this is the hottest they've been able to make their own coffee at home.
Purchase the Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker on Amazon for $99.95.
Bunn CSB2G Speed Brew Elite Coffee Maker
The Bunn CSB2G Speed Brew Elite Coffee Maker has a mix of a modern yet classic design. It's slightly shorter than other drip coffee makers, only about 13 inches high, has a matte grey finish, and no LCD panel or control screen. The price is also higher than other brands that look a bit similar. However, the main purpose of this machine is to make coffee incredibly fast, and it does just that.
You can keep 70 ounces of water hot all of the time through the machine's inner stainless-steel hot water tank. Once the machine is turned on, you'll be able to brew the full carafe of 10 cups all within four minutes (meanwhile, filling up a 20-ounce travel mug takes just two minutes). The Bunn Speed Brew has a high number of positive reviews online. Many customers who live lifestyles where they need coffee made quickly without sacrificing quality seem to be the perfect fit for this coffee maker. They say that the simplicity of the machine, the delicious cups of coffee that it makes, and the fact that it's so speedy makes it the perfect drip coffee maker.
Purchase the Bunn CSB2G Speed Brew Elite Coffee Maker on Amazon for $149.99.
Black and Decker 5-Cup Coffeemaker
The Black and Decker 5-Cup Coffeemaker makes the smallest amount of coffee out of every coffee machine on this list. It's also one of the cheapest, costing about $20-30, depending on where you buy it. It has an attractively sleek design, is only 10 inches tall, has a nice black finish, and a cone-shaped carafe.
This drip coffee maker is simple and only has an on/off switch. The filter basket is removable and washable, and the water tank has a clear window so you can see how much water is in the machine. The ideal brewing temperature allows the coffee to keep its full flavor. Lastly, similarly to more expensive options on our list, this machine features what the brand calls a "Sneak-a-Cup" option — aka the ability to take the carafe out while it's still brewing. As both the cheapest and smallest coffee maker on our list, it has still made a great impression on its users. On Amazon, people enjoy how quickly the coffee is made with the machine, its simple functionality, the small size, easy cleaning capabilities, and the solid cups of coffee that it makes.
Purchase the Black and Decker 5-Cup Coffeemaker on Amazon for $26.91.
Braun MultiServe Plus Coffee Maker
The Braun MultiServe Plus Coffee Maker is a modern-style drip coffee machine that offers many special capabilities. Design-wise, the machine has a stainless steel and black exterior, a large control panel, a control knob, a clear cone-shaped carafe, and a large water container. The higher price of this machine is still fairly affordable when compared to other brands, costing between $150-200 depending on where you buy it.
There are four separate types of brews that can be made with this coffee maker: over ice, mild, gold, and strong. There is a dial that allows you to choose which size coffee you'd like to make, with options from a full carafe, half carafe, extra-large cup, large cup, medium cup, small cup, and even an extra-small cup. The machine has what the brand calls an "ExactBrew System," which matches up the necessary water flow and temperature, as well as the brew speed, for each type and size coffee. This helps to create a consistency between each brew.
The reviews for this Braun coffee maker are extremely positive. At Target, customers are pleased with the overall look of the machine, the versatility, and the fact that it's simple to use. On Amazon, people rave about the deliciously high-quality cups of coffee the machine makes, specifically noting the iced coffee option as a major plus.
Purchase the Braun MultiServe Plus Coffee Maker on Amazon for $199.95 or on Braun's website for $149.95.
Haden Coffee Machine
The Haden Coffee Machine is one of the most interesting-looking drip coffee makers on this list. The company describes its products as having "quintessential British designs," and this beautifully sleek yet character-filled coffee maker comes in a variety of colors, such as putty (pictured), turquoise, and a classic black and chrome. The clear carafe is classically shaped, and the control panel is placed in a unique half circle on the face of the machine. Plus, this option is fairly affordable.
This coffee maker can make up to 12 cups of coffee at once, and it has the ability to automatically pause the brew to pour a quick cup. The 24-hour programmable clock allows the user to schedule a brew ahead of time, and there's also a customizable brew strength feature. And in addition to featuring a reusable coffee filter, the water reservoir integrated at the back is washable. Customers from Amazon share many comments about how beautiful the coffee maker is, and they love the way it looks on their counter. Beyond that, folks appreciate the strong coffee that it makes, as well as that timer that allows them to wake up to a fresh brew every morning.
Purchase the Haden Coffee Machine on Amazon for $79.99.