15 Vegetables You Should Add To Your Smoothie, According To A Plant-Based Chef

If you're trying to get your health back on track you've likely resolved to eat more whole foods, including fruits and vegetables. Our mother's voices ring clear in our heads from childhood: "Eat your fruits and veggies!" And she really knew what she was talking about. Per the CDC, only about 10-12% of American adults are reaching their recommended vegetable intake on a daily basis. Even if veggie burgers, guacamole, and baked potatoes aren't your thing, there are other ways to sneak those veggies into your daily diet. Blending them into your smoothies is a quick and painless method. Now, I would not recommend adding a cup of steamed broccoli or grilled asparagus to your vanilla and banana shake. Gross. There are sneaky ways to add vegetables to your smoothies in a way that actually tastes good. I'm here to be your guide.

Being a plant-based Chef and Recipe Designer has given me the chance to approach standard recipes from a new perspective. I often play off of established classics and curate adaptations from a whole-food perspective. Part of this is understanding that each fruit and vegetable can have many forms, textures, and flavors depending on how it is processed. A cashew, for instance, can be a toasted nutty crunchy topping or blended raw into a silky cream. After receiving my certification in Plant-Based Nutrition from Cornell, I focused even more so on adding nutrients without making a dish taste like it's there for health instead of pleasure. Adding vegetables to smoothies can be painless if executed properly. Grab your blenders and let's take a step in the direction of a healthier lifestyle.

