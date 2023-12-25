Frozen Sweet Potatoes Are The Unexpected Twist For Heartier Smoothies

A staple autumn crop, sweet potatoes are in season from late August until Thanksgiving. This certainly makes them one of our top "cozy" foods to reach for when temperatures start to drop, but there's so much more to this powerhouse vegetable than just a turkey day side dish. In fact, sweet potatoes can be eaten year-round, so there's no reason we shouldn't have them on our spring and summertime radars.

But who wants to be baking hot comfort food in the oven during the summer? You'll be glad to hear that with our sweet potato smoothie recipe, you don't have to have to think twice about an oven. Here, frozen and cubed sweet potatoes are the star of the show. With complementing ingredients like bananas, medjool dates, almond butter, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves, this is a smoothie that's perfectly balanced for any time of the year. Putting taste aside, it's also packed with health benefits. "This would make a great breakfast," Tasting Table recipe developer Hayley MacLean says. "It's full of protein and healthy fats, and plenty of complex carbs to fuel your day — especially on some of these dull autumn mornings!"

Whipping up a sweet potato smoothie is as simple as making fruit smoothies. Simply toss a bag of frozen sweet potatoes in the blender with other ingredients and combine until it becomes a rich, creamy mixture (the velvety texture of a sweet potato makes this an even better option, as its puree is silky and smooth).