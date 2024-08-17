Cool and Refreshing Summer Green Smoothie Recipe

This green smoothie uses coconut milk to add much needed fluid to the recipe along with a creamy, tropical sweetness which pairs well with the other fruity flavors of the drink. While we highly recommend using coconut milk to get the most out of this recipe, it is perfectly possible to use other varieties depending on what you have available to you. One key thing to remember when switching out this ingredient is to match it with a milk drink that has a similar creamy consistency. Whole cows milk makes a great option, or if you are looking for other dairy-free options, soy milk and oat milk also provide a thicker creamy consistency to the smoothie.

The potential substitutions in this drink don't end there, smoothies are easily adaptable and this recipe is no different. For more chill and less prep time, you can use frozen pineapple in place of the fresh, and similarly, frozen avocado can also be used. Just remember you may need to adapt the volume liquid slightly if adding more frozen ingredients. For a slight nutrient change, kale can be used alongside or in place of the spinach in this recipe, and, to add a different flavor finish, lime juice makes a great zesty replacement for the lemon juice. For bigger flavor changes, papaya and mango make delicious additions alongside the pineapple, leaning into the tropical flavor profile nicely.