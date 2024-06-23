14 Creative Ways To Eat Celery

From homemade soups to vegetable platters, there are so many dishes that call for celery. Yet many people think the vegetable is boring or plain, thanks to its super mild flavor and high water content. If you're in the anti-celery boat, these creative ways to eat celery might just change your mind. With a bit of innovation and a willingness to incorporate unexpected ingredients, you can transform the vegetable into savory main dishes, creamy condiments, and even healthy baked goods.

Plus, by exploring unique ways to eat and cook celery, you'll be able to take advantage of its impressive nutritional profile. Since the vegetable is made of 95% water, it's low in calories, making it a light and hydrating treat. It also contains essential nutrients like vitamin C, which helps rebuild your body's tissues, and potassium, which regulates blood pressure and helps your muscles and nerves function.

To make sure your celery recipe is a success, look for stalks with a light green color and fresh, crisp leaves. Avoid celery that's mushy, bruised, or limp, which are all signs that the vegetable is on its way out. At home, store celery in a plastic bag, preferably in the crisper drawer at the bottom of the refrigerator; this will keep the vegetable at the right humidity it needs to stay fresh. For the best quality, use celery within one to two weeks — but with these clever celery ideas in your repertoire, you'll have no problem using the vegetable even sooner.