Roast The Stalks For A Softer And Sweeter Way To Enjoy Celery

A famous negative calorie food, celery stalks are a crunchy and refreshing addition to crudites, salads, and smoothies. Cooking them only concentrates their unique vegetal flavor, which accounts for their widespread use as one of the three defining ingredients in the Creole holy trinity and French mirepoix. However, instead of dunking celery into a bowl of ranch dressing or using it as a flavorful base for a soup, you can make it the star ingredient by roasting the stalks.

Roasting vegetables transforms them into richer, softer versions of themselves. Roasting celery is one of the more delicious transformations you'll encounter. Raw celery's sharp vegetal taste and stringy, fibrous crunch turn into a sweet, subtly earthy, and melt-in-your-mouth tender roasted veggie. The easiest and most basic way to roast celery is to roast the entire bunch. Simply trim off the tops and leaves and cut the bunch in half lengthwise. Drizzle each half with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and assemble cut-side down on a baking sheet so that the thickest stalks are exposed to the brunt of your oven's heat. You can also cut the stalks into bite-sized pieces. If you want to cook celery at higher temperatures with other root vegetables, you can roast them in a baking dish with a thin layer of broth, oil, vinegar, and seasonings. Celery's sweet, comforting flavor and tender bite just might become your new favorite side dish.