Take The Bite Out Of Vodka With Refreshing Cucumbers

When it comes to creative cocktails, infusions of all kinds can change the game — by transforming the flavor of your base drink. Infuse your go-to spirit with your choice of fruits, vegetables, citrus, herbs, and the like, and you'll convert your original drink into something that's entirely its own. In particular, slivers and slices of crisp, fresh cucumbers lend themselves perfectly to vodka. Given the light, mild, and versatile qualities of the produce, it makes for an easy and well-balanced addition to any vodka cocktail.

As for why cucumber, specifically, works so well, consider the flavors — and strengths — of both vodka and cucumber. Due to its cool, slightly sweet, and refreshing nature, cucumber helps to offset the intensity of vodka, adding subtle flavor to an otherwise strong standalone. Cucumber also pairs well with other ingredients, so it's a great base for more fun and funky cocktails. Sure, you can add only cucumber to vodka — but you can also keep your recipe flowing with extra additions like mint and lime.

Cucumber works well not only in vodka but also in gin. These two spirits are among the most common options for cucumber infusions, as they take better to new flavors than darker and more robust drinks. So go ahead and prime your cucumbers for your liquor. Finishing an infusion may require patience, but the process is straightforward — and well worth it.