14 Ingredients To Improve Your Plant-Based Smoothie

It's easy to get stuck in a smoothie rut. And when browsing the internet for new recipes, it's nearly impossible to find ones that don't include yogurt and whey protein powder. Although popular opinion may differ, we lactose-intolerant and plant-based folks know that beyond a few basics, we are not limited when it comes to smoothie ingredients.

There are endless fruits, veggies, nuts, seeds, and even legumes that are ready to take the dive into your blender, but finding the perfect combination takes either intuition or practice. To make things easier for you, we have selected our favorite ingredients to improve your plant-based smoothie. Many of these may seem out of the ordinary, but are worth a try.

Plenty of vegan ingredients can result in smoothies that are just as dreamy-creamy as those using Greek yogurt and whole milk. Whether you're seeking a refreshing tropical smoothie, downing supplement-packed power shakes, or your sweet tooth is aching for a creamy vanilla confection, you're just a few ingredients and the flip of a switch away. Start your day with an unforgettable smoothie that's full of jazz and flavor.