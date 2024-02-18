Plant-Based Matcha Smoothie Recipe
This dairy-free matcha smoothie is packed with flavor and goodness, making it perfect as a nutritious breakfast or snack when you're short on time but big on hunger. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, matcha powder adds a boost of antioxidants and caffeine that makes this smoothie the perfect way to kickstart your day. The caffeine in matcha has a slower release and a mellower spike than coffee, so it's perfect for days when you need just a bit of extra help over a longer period of time. Blended with banana, spinach, oat milk, vegan yogurt, and maple syrup, this smoothie is creamy, naturally sweet, and full of protein. The matcha also gives it that vivid green color we look forward to in a green smoothie. Topped with sliced banana, almonds, chia seeds, and pistachios, this smoothie looks and feels full of texture and is perfectly smooth to drink.
You can have this plant-based smoothie on the table in just 5 minutes, making it a great option when you're short on time. The ingredients are simple and affordable, and the smoothie requires no cooking at all. For a healthy breakfast, snack, or even dessert, this matcha smoothie offers a delicious, dairy-free way to get in your fruits, veggies, protein, and probiotics.
Gather the ingredients for this plant-based matcha smoothie
This refreshing, dairy-free matcha green smoothie comes together with a handful of ingredients that give it a filling body and that lovely green color. Grab unsweetened oat milk, vegan yogurt, baby spinach, a banana, matcha green tea powder, maple syrup, and ice cubes to blend the smoothie base. You'll also need banana slices, sliced almonds, chia seeds, and chopped pistachios to top the smoothie before serving for extra flavor and crunch.
Step 1: Add ingredients to blender
Add all of the smoothie ingredients to a blender.
Step 2: Blend until smooth
Blend for 60–90 seconds, until smooth and creamy. Add more ice or milk to thin, as desired.
Step 3: Top with garnish
Top with banana slices on a cocktail spear, sliced almonds, chia seeds, and pistachios.
Step 4: Serve matcha smoothie
Serve the plant-based matcha smoothie.
How can this plant-based matcha smoothie be modified?
There are many ways to modify this smoothie recipe to suit your tastes and dietary needs. If you want to keep it dairy-free, you can use other non-dairy milk, like cashew milk or coconut milk, rather than oat milk. You can use regular milk, as well, if being plant-based is not a concern for you. Adding a scoop of vanilla plant-based protein powder is an easy way to pack even more protein into your smoothie. You can also customize the flavors by using different fruits, such as mangoes, pineapples, or berries, instead of bananas. Swap out the spinach for kale or another leafy green. Sprinkle in hemp seeds, flaxseed, or nut butter for extra nutrition. Finally, you can even adjust the amount of matcha powder to your liking — add more for a stronger matcha kick or use less if you find it too bitter. The great thing about smoothies is that you can tweak the ingredients to create the perfect blend for you.
What can I do if my plant-based matcha smoothie is too thick?
If your freshly blended matcha smoothie comes out thicker than you'd like, don't worry — there are a few easy ways to thin it out. The simplest fix is to add an extra splash or two of whatever milk you used in the smoothie. You can add a couple tablespoons of milk into the blender, or just add it straight into your glass and stir until it reaches a thinner, drinkable consistency. The extra liquid will smooth it out. If you don't have extra milk available, adding a few ice cubes into the blender can also help thin your smoothie. As you blend the ice, it will bring down the thickness and make it even more frosty. Start by adding 2–3 ice cubes and blending again. Finally, if you have neither extra milk nor ice on hand, plain water is an easy solution for thinning your smoothie. Slowly stir in water 1–2 tablespoons at a time, fully incorporating after each addition, until the smoothie thins out. The water will gently dilute the thickness. You'll want to be careful not to over-thin it, so go slowly and taste as you go.
Can I use frozen spinach instead of fresh baby spinach in this plant-based matcha smoothie recipe?
You can definitely substitute fresh spinach with frozen spinach in this recipe. When making smoothies, many people portion out the ingredients in little bags and freeze them for future use. Spinach is no different! If using frozen leaves, try to use the spinach straight from the freezer, or, if thawing first, drain off any excess liquid before adding it to your smoothie to avoid diluting it. Since frozen spinach will make the smoothie colder, you also may not need as many ice cubes. We recommend that you start with ¼ cup of ice, blend, and check the consistency. Taste the smoothie first and then decide if you need to add more ice to reach your preferred temperature. The frozen spinach will blend up smoothly and create a thick, cold smoothie that looks as vibrant as a smoothie made with fresh greens.
- For the smoothie
- 1 cup unsweetened oat milk
- ½ cup vegan yogurt
- 1 cup baby spinach
- 1 banana, sliced
- 1 tablespoon matcha green tea powder
- 2 teaspoons maple syrup
- 1 cup ice cubes
- For the topping
- 3 banana slices
- 2 tablespoons sliced almonds
- 1 teaspoon chia seeds
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped pistachios
- Add all of the smoothie ingredients to a blender.
- Blend for 60–90 seconds, until smooth and creamy. Add more ice or milk to thin, as desired.
- Top with banana slices on a cocktail spear, sliced almonds, chia seeds, and pistachios.
- Serve the plant-based matcha smoothie.