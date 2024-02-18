Plant-Based Matcha Smoothie Recipe

This dairy-free matcha smoothie is packed with flavor and goodness, making it perfect as a nutritious breakfast or snack when you're short on time but big on hunger. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, matcha powder adds a boost of antioxidants and caffeine that makes this smoothie the perfect way to kickstart your day. The caffeine in matcha has a slower release and a mellower spike than coffee, so it's perfect for days when you need just a bit of extra help over a longer period of time. Blended with banana, spinach, oat milk, vegan yogurt, and maple syrup, this smoothie is creamy, naturally sweet, and full of protein. The matcha also gives it that vivid green color we look forward to in a green smoothie. Topped with sliced banana, almonds, chia seeds, and pistachios, this smoothie looks and feels full of texture and is perfectly smooth to drink.

You can have this plant-based smoothie on the table in just 5 minutes, making it a great option when you're short on time. The ingredients are simple and affordable, and the smoothie requires no cooking at all. For a healthy breakfast, snack, or even dessert, this matcha smoothie offers a delicious, dairy-free way to get in your fruits, veggies, protein, and probiotics.