15 Unexpected Ways To Use Tahini

Although you may not be used to whisking something into your drink that resembles peanut butter, hear us out. Tahini is the ultimate hot drink thickener, taking any coffee-based beverage and giving it richness and density. It tastes especially dreamy whipped into a latte, cappuccino, or any coffee drink including milk or non-dairy milk. However, dropping a spoonful right into the beverage will result in a pasty mouth full of sesame paste, so it's important that you introduce it like a pro.

Take a teaspoon of tahini and whisk it with about 2 tablespoons of water until it's smooth and turns off-white. When you first begin to stir it, it will look unappetizing and separate in clumps, but this just means you're halfway there, so don't give up. Once you have a creamy drizzle, add a little coffee and keep stirring until it's quite liquid. At this point, you can add it to your coffee. Give it a quick stir before you sip, as tahini is heavier than liquid and it may settle at the bottom of your cup. The nutty flavor and fatty density will bring new life to your drink, and its toasty flavor will playfully mimic that of roasted coffee beans. Add a little cardamom or vanilla for an extra punch of flavor. Enjoy your tahini latte or tahini cappuccino iced or hot.