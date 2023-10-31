6 Foolproof Ways To Make Sure Homemade Veggie Patties Stay Intact

Whether you're a vegetarian, vegan, or not, veggie burgers are a delicious alternative to traditional ground beef burgers. You can make veggie burgers with just about any ingredients you like. From rice to quinoa to beans to chopped and shredded veggies such as broccoli, carrots, and corn, anything goes. Homemade veggie burgers are also exceptionally easy to make, regardless of what you choose to put in them. However, one of the most challenging parts of making veggie burger patties at home is ensuring they stay intact while you cook and eat them.

Fortunately, there are several things you can do to significantly improve a homemade veggie burger's form and help keep them together while you enjoy, including adding stickier ingredients and leaving them to rest in the fridge before sauteing or grilling. When made right, veggie burgers are healthy, packed with lots of flavors, have a delicious texture, and, most importantly, they stay intact. If you've had issues in the past keeping homemade veggie patties together, keep reading to learn six surefire ways to make sure this never happens again.