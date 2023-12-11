Add Tahini For Even Creamier Hot Chocolate With A Nutty Flavor Twist

From your hummus to your vegan soup, there are endless uses for tahini — but have you ever considered stirring it into your hot cocoa? Outside of halva, tahini and sesame pastes are mostly saved for the savory side of the menu — think hot, fried falafel, cold sesame noodles, and warm grain bowls. But, there are exceptions to that. Tahini can add a nutty flavor twist and velvety texture to your chocolate chip cookies, swirled brownies, and carrot cake. So, who says it can't do the same for your cocoa?

Being a seed butter at heart, tahini is a natural alternative to peanut butter — and just like it, when you pair tahini with chocolate, you get a match made in heaven. But, a dollop of tahini in your hot cocoa does more than enhance the flavor by adding both depth and contrast; it's also an efficient thickening agent. Just like with your baked goods and soups, tahini has a consistency that can transform your brownies from cakey to fudgy, your tomato soup from brothy to thick, and your hot chocolate from creamy, to creamier.

For a hot cocoa that rivals the cup you had in France — without the need for extra dairy — take your usual hot chocolate recipe and start by stirring a tablespoon or two into the pot and taste as you go. When you've achieved the ideal texture and flavor balance, you'll know.