The Tahini Cappuccino Tip Alon Shaya Swears By - Exclusive

Although it's not a common pairing in the U.S., it makes sense that tahini and coffee would be a natural marriage. A paste containing toasted sesame seeds, oil, and a little salt, tahini has a nutty, earthy flavor that pairs well with the notes in java. When you combine it with sugar to make the syrup Shaya suggested, you effectively balance out the savory flavors with sweet ones, so your coffee addition won't have the saccharine taste of a typical coffee syrup. Plus, tahini has a good dose of protein, fiber, copper, and selenium, so it can give your morning cup of joe a nutritious upgrade.

You can make this process as easy as possible by buying a jar of tahini at the grocery store — and if you're not sure where to start, we've rounded up 13 of our favorites tahini brands. However, it's also pretty simple to make at home; you just need to toast sesame seeds and blitz them with the other two ingredients. Whether you own an espresso machine or you're using a handheld frother to make your cappuccino, you can simply stir a little tahini syrup in with your milk before you insert the steaming wand or frother. It would also be delicious stirred directly into a hot or iced coffee, latte, or other java-filled drink with a sprinkle of cinnamon on top.