Make A Crunchy Salad Base With Leftover Celery Stalks

Whether you're adding pieces of celery to a wing platter or using it for soup, there's probably going to be a few leftover stems that don't make it into your food. While you might swear that the stalks will get used up later on, they often take up space in the fridge, only pulled out again once they've gone bad. Rather than letting your celery spoil, use the leftover stalks for a crunchy salad base.

Unless you're juicing regularly or making vegetable stock once a week, purchasing a whole head of celery at the store often comes with the knowledge that part of it will eventually end up in the trash. In an effort to minimize food waste, finding ways to make use of your remaining celery stalks is a great way to explore the multifaceted nature of the vegetable. While you may regard the cut up pieces as scrap, their crisp texture and unique flavor make the perfect salad base.

Each bite of celery is welcomed by a burst of a mildly sweet, peppery flavor, almost similar to anise. Followed by an earthy, bitter aftertaste, the fibrous vegetable lends a load of flavor to salads. After cutting up the remaining stalks, place them in a bowl and add the salad toppings. Since celery provides tons of texture, you can focus on bulking up your salad with softer ingredients like cheese, berries, or dried fruit. Then, toss everything in a creamy dressing and enjoy.