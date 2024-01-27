Turn Celery Leaves Into A Bright And Savory Pesto

Earthy and slightly bitter, celery stalks are the perfect addition to a wide range of dishes. Serving as the base for soups, stocks, and salads, there's nothing the vegetable can't do. When plucking off the leaves to use the stalks, don't toss them in the trash. Equally as delicious, the celery leaves can be turned into a bright, savory pesto.

Celery leaves are filled with the same exquisite fennel-like flavor as the stalks. They have a slight spice that quickly turns into a strange earthy sweetness past the first initial bite of bitterness. Turning leaves into classic pesto isn't a new thing; while basil is the traditional choice, other leaves are also used to make the herbaceous sauce. Everything from mint and cilantro to parsley — which has the same mild, peppery flair as celery — has been turned into pesto.

Making celery pesto is no different than other varieties. In a food processor, add rinsed celery leaves, garlic, pecorino cheese, pine nuts, and lemon zest together. Once they've been blended into a smooth paste, add olive oil and pulse for a while longer. To switch things up, you can swap out pine nuts for cashews or almonds to give the pesto a creamier taste.