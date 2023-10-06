Roasted Eggplant And Lentil Salad Recipe

There are salads that accompany a meal and then there are salads that are the meal — hearty salads that balance protein, fat, and fiber are a meal on their own and are so useful in today's busy life. Rather than creating several dishes that complement each other, why not use compatible ingredients together in one big bowl?

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for roasted eggplant and lentil salad recipe and says, "Lentils are my go-to item when I want to make a salad a meal. They are full of health benefits and add great texture." In this salad when they're combined with the roasted eggplant that takes on a caramelized flavor after roasting, you get a savory and satisfying dish in just 20 minutes. And, while you can enjoy this salad as a main course, you could easily pair it alongside a protein like chicken or tofu.