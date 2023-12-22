Add Savory Garlic Cream Cheese To Dress Up Your Next Sandwich

The stinking rose has stolen our hearts and bewitched our nostrils. A rose by any other name would still smell as ... you get the picture. Today, we're singing the high praises of humble Allium sativum, more commonly known as garlic. Julia Child herself crammed a whopping 30 cloves into her mashed potatoes. But, that's not our tip. Ours is: Mash some garlic into a tub of plain cream cheese for an impactful, impressive sandwich spread that you can keep in your fridge for easy access. It's a one-stop-shop ingredient for a kick of umami, plus a mouth-watering moisture component to save your sando from the dreaded bone-dry territory.

Simply grab a container of store-bought cream cheese and, using a fork, stir it with minced garlic, a drizzle of olive oil, and salt and pepper. Voila — a flavorful spread ready to take your sandwiches to the next level. You can even store it right in the cream cheese tub, no container transfer or extra dirty dishes necessary. Plus, this recipe is a great way to breathe new life into otherwise plain cream cheese, meaning you can buy the budget-friendly grocery store brand and add the flavor at home rather than splurging on the pricey stuff.

Let this suggestion serve as a jumping-off point for your own creativity. Feel free to stir in more garlic to suit your taste, as well as any other complementary herbs and spices you might like to add (fresh dill would pair extra well here).