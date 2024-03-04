The 3 Types Of Peas, Explained

When thinking of peas, the first image that comes to mind is probably tiny, green balls with a lightly sweet flavor to them. And while this image is accurate, there's so much more to peas than meets the eye. There are actually three different pea varieties available at most grocery stores, and each one has a slightly different look, flavor, and best preparation style. For example, you can eat the pods of some pea varieties but not others.

While these differences might not be super dramatic, knowing a little more about the different types of peas will allow you to better enjoy them. The three most common pea varieties are snap peas, snow peas, and shelling peas. Even with their differences, all three types are in season around the same time. Prime pea season is from spring through the earlier months of summer, though many varieties can be found year-round.

Once it starts to get over 80 degrees Fahrenheit, the pea season will come to a close as the plants don't grow as well in the warmer months. If you're looking to experiment and try all the types of peas available the best place to go is your local farmer's market or fresh produce stand. Whether you eat them raw as a snack or toss them into your favorite stir fries, this is your sign to incorporate more peas into your meals this spring.