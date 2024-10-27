How To Give Pasta A Sicilian-Inspired Upgrade With Raisins

If you've never tried it before, mixing raisins and pasta may sound like an unlikely combo. You may only associate these dried grapes with sweet dishes like cinnamon-raisin bread and oatmeal-raisin cookies. But take it from Brussels sprouts, salads, and Sicilian cuisine — these little nuggets are just as tasty in savory meals.

Sicilians use raisins in quite a few of their iconic pastas, which are not hard to replicate at home. The key here is to use a combination of sweet and salty ingredients, a popular juxtaposition in Sicilian dishes. But when it comes to the raisins, feel free to give them a good soak in red or white wine (with an optional sprinkle of saffron) to get them nice and plump. You can do this by simply plopping them in a bowl with your liquid for an hour (or longer) or warming them up on the stove together. If you'd rather omit the wine, you can opt for warm water instead, but you'll be missing out on all those tasty flavor benefits. And if you'd rather skip this step, you can just toss your dry raisins right into the pan.

