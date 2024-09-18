Curry is a well-loved dish around the world known for its bold flavors, hearty ingredients, and for consistently delivering a satisfying meal that's easy to make and full of nutrition. This silky pumpkin and tofu curry recipe highlights all of the warm goodness of classic curry while adding a nice autumnal flair. A simple home-made curry paste is one of the standout features in this recipe, and it calls for basic ingredients that you most likely have in your pantry. The pumpkin brings in a rich and silky texture, blending well with the other ingredients, and giving you the cozy taste of fall.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn loves how customizable curry can be, something she took full advantage of in this recipe. "One of my favorite things about curries is how you can modify them in many ways to keep things interesting," she explains, adding, "I'm leaning into fall with this dish, but because you can find canned pumpkin any time of year, you can make it year round." And if you do want to go all-out and prepare your own pumpkin for this recipe, we'll walk you through the steps for doing so.