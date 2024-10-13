Revamp Vegan Curry For Fall With One Canned Ingredient

There are many ways to eat more pumpkin this fall thanks to the canned and pureed version of the popular autumnal ingredient. It's not just about baked goods and lattes — pumpkin puree adds layers of flavor and creaminess to savory meals too. Add it to a pot of chili, empanadas, and even homemade pizza — or elevate your vegan curry this season with the canned pumpkin puree instead. It's exactly what Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn does with our silky pumpkin and tofu curry. "The pumpkin brings in a rich and silky texture, blending well with the other ingredients, and giving you the cozy taste of fall," Hahn says.

The creamy, silky texture is sure to elevate any version of vegan curry, including our recipe, of course. But there's also the flavor factor that pumpkin provides. It won't add quite the same flare that it does to desserts when combined with sugar and spices like cinnamon or nutmeg. Instead, the mildly sweet, earthy, and nutty flavors will balance the richness of the homemade curry paste and acidic lime juice used in our recipe.