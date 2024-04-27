Slow Cooker Vegetable Curry Recipe
It's time to dust off your slow cooker and enjoy the ease and convenience of a slow-simmered curry that comes together in a breeze. In this slow cooker vegetable curry recipe, a medley of vibrant vegetables, hearty chickpeas, and aromatic spices come together in a savory curry sauce, delivering a comforting and nourishing dish that's perfect for busy weeknights or lazy weekends. With ingredients like sweet potatoes, bell peppers, and fire-roasted tomatoes simmering alongside fresh ginger and garlic, each spoonful bursts with robust flavors and wholesome goodness.
"I'm all about using helpful appliances that make feeding my family easier," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "There's nothing better than coming home to the delicious aroma of a homemade meal made in the slow cooker." There truly is nothing more convenient than being able to set it and forget it, and this delightful curry offers just the ease to do so.
Gather the ingredients for slow cooker vegetable curry
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up ginger root, onion, sweet potato, any color of bell pepper, garlic, fresh or frozen peas, fresh spinach, lime, and cilantro.
Then head to the dry goods area and grab canned chickpeas, vegetable broth, fire-roasted tomatoes, canned coconut milk, red curry paste, and soy sauce. Curry paste is always a good staple to have in your pantry because it's made with fresh chiles, shallots, and garlic, and provides a deeper and spicier flavor compared to curry powder.
Check your spice cabinet for cumin, salt, and pepper. The curry pairs nicely with both white rice and naan, so plan accordingly to have one or both sides ready to go when the time comes.
Step 1: Peel and grate the ginger
Peel the ginger root and grate using a microplane.
Step 2: Add several ingredients to the slow cooker
Add the grated ginger, onion, sweet potato, bell pepper, garlic, chickpeas, broth, fire-roasted tomatoes, coconut milk, red curry paste, soy sauce, cumin, salt, and pepper to the slow cooker.
Step 3: Stir well
Stir well to blend the ingredients.
Step 4: Cover and cook
Cover and cook on high for 2-2 ½ hours or low for 4-5 hours, or until the sweet potatoes are tender.
Step 5: Add the final ingredients
Add the peas, spinach, lime juice, and cilantro. Stir and let the spinach wilt for 2 minutes.
Step 6: Serve the curry
Serve warm with rice and/or naan if desired.
What other ingredients can I incorporate into this curry?
The beauty of this slow cooker vegetable curry is its versatility and adaptability to different tastes and ingredients you might have on hand. Consider adding other vegetables like cauliflower, carrots, or russet potatoes, to introduce new textures and flavors. Mushrooms can also lend an earthy depth to the curry and any variety will complement the dish nicely.
For a protein boost, tofu or tempeh can be a fantastic addition. Just add them towards the end of the cooking time to maintain their structure. To add a touch of sweetness, throw in a handful of golden raisins or chopped dried apricots near the end of the cooking time.
Fresh herbs like parsley, basil, and mint are perfect additions to this curry, enhancing its flavor profile. If you want to add more fresh herbs, add them at the end when adding the cilantro to preserve their vibrant color and delicate aroma. Or you can keep them raw and use them as a topping for the finished curry.
Can I make this curry on the stovetop or in an Instant Pot?
This versatile vegetable curry adapts beautifully to both stovetop and Instant Pot preparation, offering flexibility based on your kitchen equipment or time constraints. For stovetop cooking, begin by sauteing the onion, garlic, and ginger in a large pot. Then, add the remaining ingredients (except for the spinach, peas, lime juice, and cilantro) and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook on low heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, about 25-30 minutes. Stir in the spinach, peas, cilantro, and lime juice a couple of minutes before serving.
If you're familiar with an Instant Pot then you know it can be a very handy appliance to have in the kitchen. To use it for this recipe, use the saute function for the onion, garlic, and ginger, then add the other ingredients, following the same sequence. Cook on high pressure for about 8 minutes, then quick release. Stir in the spinach, peas, lime juice, and cilantro before serving. Both methods result in a curry that's bursting with flavor, showcasing the recipe's adaptability to your cooking style or time needs.
- 1 (2-inch) knob ginger root
- 1 onion, diced
- 4 cups chopped sweet potato
- 1 bell pepper, chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 can chickpeas, drained
- 1 ½ cups vegetable broth
- 1 (15-ounce) can fire-roasted tomatoes
- ¾ cup unsweetened canned coconut milk
- ¼ cup red curry paste
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup fresh or frozen peas
- 3 cups spinach, large stems removed
- Juice of 1 lime
- ½ cup chopped cilantro
- cooked rice, for serving
- naan, for serving
|Calories per Serving
|301
|Total Fat
|9.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|1.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|48.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|11.7 g
|Total Sugars
|11.7 g
|Sodium
|945.4 mg
|Protein
|10.7 g