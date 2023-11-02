How Long You Can Safely Keep Your Slow Cooker Set On 'Warm'

Slow cookers are incredibly convenient appliances to have in the kitchen. You can set your slow cooker to cook your dinner before you leave for the day and come home to a hot and freshly cooked meal. You can also set it overnight and wake up to a tasty breakfast. Depending on the recipe and how much time you have, you can use the high or low setting on your slow cooker, which will cook your meal at different temperatures. Then there is the warm setting, which will keep your food at the ideal serving temperature until you're ready to enjoy your meal. However, just how long can you safely keep your slow cooker on the warm setting?

Per the USDA, bacteria grows rapidly between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, what it refers to as the "Danger Zone." According to Greatist, most warming settings on slow cookers will maintain food at a temperature of around 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Given how close that temperature is to the Danger Zone, Crock Pot recommends that you only keep food on the warm setting in your slow cooker for up four hours.