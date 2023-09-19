Why You Should Always Have Curry Paste In Your Pantry

If you're inspired to whip up a comforting bowl of curry, curry paste is a crucial ingredient you'll need to deploy. But unless you're an old hand at it, you won't want to make it from scratch, as you'll need to have several ingredients on hand, including shrimp paste, lemongrass, galangal, and red Thai chili peppers. Plus, if you're trying to make different types of curry (Thai green curry and Amok curry, for example), you'll have to get your hands on various other ingredients that you may only use once.

The solution? Buy your curry paste at the grocery store. While it's true that homemade is often better than store-bought, many Thai chefs say that it's fine to purchase a pre-made curry paste. You'll save a ton of time by avoiding running around town looking for ingredients and skipping the part where you have to chop and blend them together. It's a potent sauce, so a single large jar should help make several dishes, and it will be a minute before you have to run back out for more.