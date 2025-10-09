10 Additions That Make Peanut Butter Toast For Breakfast Even Better

In a time where grocery prices are having us question our food preferences, it's nice to have an alternative to avocado toast and eggs. One of my favorite go-to breakfasts that takes only minutes to make is peanut butter toast. It has protein, you can take it with you on the go, it will stay with you through the morning, and you can add so many ingredients to enhance its flavor. As a recipe designer and chef, flavor is my focus, but as a mother, convenience is a major factor when it comes to breakfast choices.

Now, let's talk about approaches. You can slap some Jiffy on a slice of Wonder Bread, or you can spread freshly stone-ground peanuts on a whole grain sourdough loaf, and top with fresh chia berry jam, a sprig of thyme, and flaky sea salt. Peanut butter toast is so versatile and can reach just about anyone (except for those with nut allergies). It completely transforms with just a swap in the peanut butter brand. The options are endless, so I've narrowed it down to my top 10 favorite additions that make peanut butter toast for breakfast even better. The goal is to balance flavor and texture, and to find a complementary ingredient that is pleasing to your unique palate. Peanut butter and jelly are classic, but let's explore something a little more tantalizing.