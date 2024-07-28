Charred Marshmallow Fluff Gives Your Favorite Sweet Treats A S'mores Upgrade

The delicious experience of eating freshly toasted marshmallows doesn't need to stay in the great outdoors. Bring the beloved golden treat to other desserts by using marshmallow fluff to elevate your favorite sweet recipes. A luscious dollop of marshmallow fluff perched on top of an ultimate fudgy brownies recipe can be torched in the comfort of your own kitchen. Culinary torches aren't just for crème brûlée. That flame can be put to good use by roasting fluff that has been layered on top of s'mores pie, an over-the-top cookie cake recipe, or a simple dish of ice cream.

When heating up dollops of marshmallow fluff, keep the torch moving until an even spread of crisp, golden topping forms. If you don't have a torch, you can also use your oven's broiler setting to crown desserts that can be served warm. Place the marshmallow fluff to make pretty golden peaks on top of cupcakes or pack the toasted addition into the base of an ice cream cone before scooping gelato or sorbet inside. Even a humble open-faced PB&J sandwich can be taken to new heights with a perfectly toasted layer of marshmallow fluff.