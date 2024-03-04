17 Creative Ways To Use Marshmallow Fluff

The soft and gooey marshmallow fluff isn't something you crack open solely for a Fluffernutter sandwich, although that is a classic way to use it. There are other simple ways to use the fluff that don't involve a lot of work, whether you plop a spoonful onto your pancakes or layer it into your pudding. Additionally, there are captivating methods to add this creamy treat to your next dessert or drink that you might not expect. From a sturdy cold fold to using it to sweeten your yogurt, we'll give you a variety of interesting and creative ways to use marshmallow fluff in your daily life.

These aren't funky, one-off, overwhelming ways that are so complex it makes your head spin. We share some things that you might integrate into daily or weekly life. You can fully blend or mix it into something like brownie batter or a milkshake, or you can swirl it in so it remains visible and has its unique texture contribution. You can use marshmallow fluff as an adaptable addition to everyday recipes.