Add Melted Marshmallows To Popcorn For Rice Krispie-Inspired Treats
Popcorn, simple and versatile, has long been a beloved staple in the world of snacks. Like a culinary canvas, it welcomes creativity in our kitchens. So, why not give this classic treat a whimsical new twist by merging it with the gooey sweetness of melted marshmallows? The result is a new sweet snack reminiscent of Rice Krispies Treats and Taiwanese snowflake crisps.
The idea here is to elevate your ordinary popcorn into a sticky and sweet delight. Each bite offers a delicious blend of savory popcorn entwined with the soft, chewy texture of marshmallows — all brought together thanks to the rich, comforting embrace of melted butter. While this popcorn snack is excellent as it is made with just three ingredients, why stop there? There's a lot of room for creative combinations. Imagine adding a sprinkle of your favorite candies, a handful of crunchy nuts, dried berries, and fruits, or a drizzle of silky chocolate to this mix. For an extra layer of sweetness and texture, consider using caramel popcorn.
Are you drooling yet? Luckily for you, this snack is as easy to make at home as it is magical. So, let's dive right in.
How to craft and customize easy popcorn rice krispie treats at home
First, prepare your favorite popcorn. You can pop it from scratch in the microwave or open a bag or pre-popped popcorn. Alternatively, use a bag of caramel popcorn. Then, melt unsalted butter with marshmallows. We recommend using mini marshmallows as they melt faster. Otherwise, you can use large marshmallows, but cut them down first. To melt your butter and marshmallows, use the microwave, heating in bursts, or use a large saucepan over the stove.
Dump in your popcorn once the marshmallows and butter have melted into one giant marshmallow fluff akin to melted mozzarella cheese. At this point, you can add mix-ins like dried berries, nuts, sprinkles, candies, or chocolates. Be as creative with add-ins or as basic as you'd like. Stir to combine and coat all the ingredients with the melted marshmallows.
When everything is ready, you can shape the popcorn treats into classic balls or other whimsical shapes. Or press into a baking pan, then cut into squares as you would with Rice Krispies Treats. They can also be enjoyed as rustic clusters. What stands out about these simple snacks is their sheer joy and versatility. Whether it's a cozy movie night snack, a playful addition to a family gathering, or a unique offering at a potluck, these marshmallow popcorn treats are bound to be a hit.