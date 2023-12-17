For An Extra Special Treat, Dip Ice Cream Cones In Marshmallow Fluff And Toast

Sugar or waffle, the cone upon which your ice cream rests plays a critical part in your ice cream eating experience. Sometimes a plain ice cream cone is all you want, but other times it needs to impress. Dip it in chocolate, roll it in sprinkles, candies, or something savory and when you get to that bite where the creamy frozen dairy hits the crunchy cone, nirvana ensues. But if you really want to step up your cone game, break out the marshmallow fluff and your kitchen torch for a toasted marshmallow cone.

Gracie's Ice Cream in posh Sommerville, California is credited with making torched marshmallow cones a thing, but the process is fairly simple and if you can't get to the Golden State, making them at home is the next best thing. Dip your cone of choice into a dedicated container of marshmallow fluff – an inch to an inch and a half deep is probably as far as you want to go if you don't want to be holding a sticky mess — and then dip it again so you get a nice thick coating of the fluff. When you are happy with the amount of fluff, take your torch and lightly toast.