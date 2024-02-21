Add Marshmallow Fluff To Your Cold Foam For A Next-Level Coffee
Coffee already is such a treat on its own. Add a layer of cold foam over top and it's heaven encapsulated in a glass. You've got the stunning contrast of the dark, robust coffee and the light, frothy milk, perfected by the foam's elegant softness that makes every sip an absolute delight. The greatness doesn't have to end there either. You can easily add a touch of indulgence to this delectable beverage by simply switching out the regular milk foam for marshmallow fluff.
An outrageous idea as it seems at first, this twist is a game-changer that breathes new life into your coffee. The allure stretches all the way from the visual appeal to the taste and texture. A fluffy, soft marshmallow cloud sits on top of the dark liquid, giving the typically classic drink a whimsical, playful touch. Adorning a creamy sweet taste and slightly toasted scent with a vanilla undertone, the marshmallow fluff mellows out all the harsh edges of the coffee, leaving behind a delightful bittersweet taste.
Accompanying the gorgeous flavors is a smooth softness that melts decadently onto the taste buds. The contrasting elements work in perfect harmony with each other to make a thoroughly enjoyable drinking experience. With each sip, you're greeted by the marshmallow's delicate, airy tones that unravel beautifully on the taste buds alongside the coffee's timeless sophistication and robust darkness.
More than just an alternative coffee cold foam
You won't have a hard time finding marshmallow fluff in the supermarket or grocery store. Get a jar and have it ready in the fridge any time you've got a food or drink that needs an instant, easy transformation. If you already have a few packets of marshmallows, sugar, corn syrup, vanilla extract, cream of tartar, and eggs, you can whip up your very own marshmallow fluff right at home.
It's a slightly tedious process of stirring water, sugar, and syrup together over low heat, then letting the mixture simmer in high heat until it reaches the firm ball stage. In the meantime, whisk egg whites and cream of tartar to soft peaks. Once both mixtures are ready, slowly pour the sugar mixture into the beaten egg whites and increase your mixer speed from medium/low to medium/high until the fluff has reached the desired thickness. Feel free to add a bit of vanilla toward the end. Wait for it to fully cool down and you're all set.
If you've got more than enough marshmallow fluff, there are numerous other ways to make use of it. It goes marvelously over other coffee beverages like lattes, frappuccinos, and iced mocha as well. Branching beyond the java stratosphere, marshmallow fluff is a much-welcomed addition to milkshakes and smoothies alike. You can even use it as a topping for light desserts like affogato, or massive cakes and pies — the possibilities are endless!