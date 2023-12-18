Corn Syrup Is The Key To Transforming Marshmallows Into Fluff

Marshmallow creme (or fluff) is an integral ingredient in some dessert recipes from cakes and cookies to fudge and pies. It works well in these recipes because it has the flavor and sweetness of traditional marshmallows, but it's easier to spread and work with when baking. When a recipe calls for this gooey fluff, you're probably used to grabbing a jar of it off the grocery store shelf. But if you already have a bag of marshmallows in the pantry, you can easily make a homemade batch of fluff with just one other ingredient: corn syrup.

In case you aren't aware, corn syrup is already in marshmallows, where it helps create their fluffy consistency and adds some sweetness. These are the same reasons why you need the ingredient to make your homemade fluff. The corn syrup will help the marshmallows melt into a fluffy cream without getting too sticky, so the end result remains easy to spread.