13 Ways To Use Canned Pineapple

Pineapples are a delicious and versatile fruit that can be made into anything from sweet desserts to savory side dishes. Thanks to the convenience of canned pineapples you can completely eliminate the messy chopping process that comes with fresh pineapple. No more spikes or extra waste, just grab your can opener and dump the contents out. You likely have a can of pineapples in the back of your cabinet somewhere. Now's the perfect time to use it. They can be added to foods and beverages such as cocktails, cakes, and casseroles.

Canned pineapple also comes in an array of options that can influence how you end up using them. There are the larger circular pineapple slices, bite-sized pineapple chunks or tidbits, and then crushed pineapple. You can also find canned pineapple in pineapple juice or heavy syrup. Each of these options allows for different sizes, textures, and tastes. The easiest thing to do is pop open the can and eat it right then and there as a sweet fruit snack, but keep reading if you're looking for inspiration on interesting ways to use up your canned pineapple. You'll be able to include the ingredient in side dishes or as the main attraction in a meal.