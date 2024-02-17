15 Ways To Add More Flavor To Yogurt

The acidity and zest of citrus fruits can augment the flavor of your yogurt by giving it a refreshing tang. Squeeze citrus in any yogurt — whether Greek, skyr, or anything in between. Try it with lemon, lime, orange, grapefruit, or another citrus. The acidity can cut through the creaminess of the yogurt to balance the taste. For best results, squeeze it by hand or with a juice squeezer, but packaged lemon or lime juice are options, too. While you're at it, drop in some of the zest for additional flavor and some texture.

For a sweeter addition to your breakfast yogurt, use tangerine juice. It's up to you how much juice you want to put in. Be frugal with the juice when you want just a hint of citrus, but if you wish to intensify the taste, the more, the merrier. If you'd like to switch up the flavor of Greek yogurt in particular, you might want to try a hint of lemon. This addition can give Greek yogurt a sour cream taste. Greek yogurt tends to be sour and thicker than regular yogurt, so the lemon intensifies the flavor. Use a little bit of lemon at a time until you get the desired taste. You can always add more, but you can't take it away.