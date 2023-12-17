Try The Yogurt Toast Trend For A Sweet And Creamy Breakfast Treat

Even with missed alarm clocks and gray skies, there's nothing like something sweet in the morning to turn your day around. From French toast to waffles with whipped cream, we will never stop trying to eat dessert for breakfast. To satisfy your morning sweet tooth, it's time to try creamy yogurt toast. While the word "yogurt" is included in the trend, there's more to it than just slathering a spoonful of the stuff onto a piece of warm bread. Making yogurt toast involves mixing the dairy product with an egg to create a custard-like concoction. You can also add sweeteners, like honey or brown sugar, before spreading it onto toast and cooking.

Despite the extra effort, yogurt toast has become a trend that is resonating with the internet, garnering over 67 million views and counting on TikTok. The creamy topping on a piece of slightly crunchy, buttery bread has attracted people who love the easy breakfast idea. The trend can be accomplished with a few ingredients that are probably stocked in your fridge: any type of yogurt works, and it can be topped off with berries, dried fruit, or chocolate chips. Plus, it doesn't take long to prepare — a few minutes in the air fryer or oven are enough to produce golden brown toast with a sweet, creamy center.