Try The Yogurt Toast Trend For A Sweet And Creamy Breakfast Treat
Even with missed alarm clocks and gray skies, there's nothing like something sweet in the morning to turn your day around. From French toast to waffles with whipped cream, we will never stop trying to eat dessert for breakfast. To satisfy your morning sweet tooth, it's time to try creamy yogurt toast. While the word "yogurt" is included in the trend, there's more to it than just slathering a spoonful of the stuff onto a piece of warm bread. Making yogurt toast involves mixing the dairy product with an egg to create a custard-like concoction. You can also add sweeteners, like honey or brown sugar, before spreading it onto toast and cooking.
Despite the extra effort, yogurt toast has become a trend that is resonating with the internet, garnering over 67 million views and counting on TikTok. The creamy topping on a piece of slightly crunchy, buttery bread has attracted people who love the easy breakfast idea. The trend can be accomplished with a few ingredients that are probably stocked in your fridge: any type of yogurt works, and it can be topped off with berries, dried fruit, or chocolate chips. Plus, it doesn't take long to prepare — a few minutes in the air fryer or oven are enough to produce golden brown toast with a sweet, creamy center.
Try these delicious yogurt toast ideas
All you need to do is mix the ingredients thoroughly, use sturdy bread, and create a well in the center of your toast to hold the mixture. Use brioche bread for this creamy take on French toast. In a bowl, combine vanilla yogurt, cinnamon, one egg, and maple syrup together. Cover the bread and top it off with sliced peaches, chopped strawberries, blueberries, or your favorite fruit. Heat it in the oven or air fryer until golden brown and dust powdered sugar on top.
For a more nutrient dense option, opt for high protein bread, like Ezekiel, or sourdough. Mix nonfat Greek yogurt with a drizzle of honey, egg whites, and a few teaspoons of chia seeds. Top it off with blackberries and unsweetened granola and it'll be ready to bake.
As for the yogurt, you could polish off the rest of your homemade Dutch oven vanilla yogurt or go with store-bought. Give your toast a fruitier touch by using flavored yogurt. Mixed together with an egg, vanilla extract, and a bit of maple syrup, the creamy blend tastes incredible on challah bread as well. To make it more like dessert, add chocolate chips and sliced bananas with a bit of brown sugar to caramelize them.