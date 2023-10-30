Lemon Is The Ingredient You Need To Give Greek Yogurt A Sour Cream Taste

Greek yogurt is frequently recommended as a substitute for sour cream. And for many recipes, it's a good stand-in if the real thing isn't available. Greek yogurt and sour cream are both thick and creamy dairy products with a tangy flavor. In a baking recipe, you can substitute Greek yogurt for sour cream as is, without any noticeable difference in flavor in the finished goods. But it's another story when Greek yogurt is used in place of sour cream where the flavor is front and center, such as topping a bowl of chili or making a dip.

While the consistency of Greek yogurt and sour cream are pretty much the same, the flavor is not. And that's where lemon juice comes in. The addition of just a small amount of lemon juice stirred into your Greek yogurt will brighten up its flavor and make it more closely resemble that of a true sour cream.