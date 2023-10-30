Lemon Is The Ingredient You Need To Give Greek Yogurt A Sour Cream Taste
Greek yogurt is frequently recommended as a substitute for sour cream. And for many recipes, it's a good stand-in if the real thing isn't available. Greek yogurt and sour cream are both thick and creamy dairy products with a tangy flavor. In a baking recipe, you can substitute Greek yogurt for sour cream as is, without any noticeable difference in flavor in the finished goods. But it's another story when Greek yogurt is used in place of sour cream where the flavor is front and center, such as topping a bowl of chili or making a dip.
While the consistency of Greek yogurt and sour cream are pretty much the same, the flavor is not. And that's where lemon juice comes in. The addition of just a small amount of lemon juice stirred into your Greek yogurt will brighten up its flavor and make it more closely resemble that of a true sour cream.
How to make Greek yogurt taste more like sour cream
When putting this tip into action, keep in mind that the best results will come from using full-fat Greek yogurt made from whole milk. The non- or low-fat versions are not as rich in flavor, and their consistency is a little too thin to effectively mimic sour cream.
Add lemon juice to the yogurt a little at a time, tasting as you go until the flavor seems right. You can add as much as 2 tablespoons of lemon juice per cup of Greek yogurt, but it's best to work up to that slowly; you can always add more. A pinch of salt is optional. You can also experiment with adding a touch of heavy cream to the mix.
If you don't have lemon juice on hand, vinegar is another option. Again, though, start slowly and add more as needed to achieve the right flavor.