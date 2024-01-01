16 Creative Ways To Use A Culinary Torch Besides Crème Brûlée

Whether it's forgetting to salt the pasta water or picking the wrong cheese, there are loads of mistakes that you ought to avoid with macaroni and cheese. But one of the worst blunders? Skipping out on that crispy crust. Baking mac and cheese in the oven makes this step all the easier — just sprinkle extra cheese and breadcrumbs on top, then broil for a few minutes.

Now, if you're making a stovetop version of this dish, getting that same satisfying crunch can be a bit trickier. You could transfer the mac and cheese to an oven-safe dish, wait for the broiler to heat up, and try to maneuver it under the flame. But there's a simpler solution: grab your culinary torch.

Just sprinkle breadcrumbs over your finished pasta and then give them a bit of heat. Once they turn golden brown and the cheese starts bubbling, it's time to turn the brûlée torch off and dig in. This method has its perks, but keep in mind that it can go wrong fast. To avoid ending up with charred pasta or cheese (and that burnt taste), make sure the flame stays at least a few inches away from the food and always keep a careful eye on what's happening.