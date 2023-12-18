13 Spiral Ham Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Whether it's the centerpiece of a Christmas dinner or Easter lunch or an alternative to turkey at Thanksgiving, ham is an indispensable part of the holidays. And of all the types of ham you can buy, the spiral-sliced variety might just be the best for the festive table. Since they're usually fully cooked, spiral hams are a cinch to prepare, requiring only thawing out and maybe some gentle heating. They should also be super-easy to carve since they're pre-cut (though, as we'll see, the quality of the cut varies widely from brand to brand). But despite all of that convenience, a spiral-cut ham still makes for an undeniably impressive and photogenic centerpiece at a holiday feast.

Choosing the right ham is a high-stakes decision — they can be rather expensive, and nobody wants to ruin Christmas with a subpar hunk of pork. To save you some supermarket stress, we've ranked some of the most popular brands of spiral ham based on feedback from real customers. All prices mentioned are current at the time of publication.