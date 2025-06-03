Avoid Buying Bananas That Are Missing This Key Feature

What's the last time you thought about the kind of banana you buy? Most people's answer would probably be "never." However, if you want to avoid splotchy, overripe, or even rotten bananas, pay attention to this crucial feature of good bananas: intact necks. The neck of a banana is the thick part at the top of the fruit that connects to the bunch (lots of people call this part the "stem," but that's a different part completely). It does more than just being a connector, though, as the neck is also a protective "cap" sealing off the inner banana flesh from the outside environment.

Wanna see how important it is? Just take a banana and tear off the neck, leave it on the counter, and see how long before the banana flesh begins to brown. It should take at most a couple of minutes. That's the banana oxidizing when it's exposed to air, and while harmless (at first), these bits look awful and taste mushy to boot. But that's the least of your problems, though. When the inner flesh is exposed, the warm air creates the perfect environment for bacteria to grow and spoil the fruit, not to mention it's an open invitation for pests to enter. That's why the USDA recommends that you should not leave any peeled or otherwise exposed fresh fruit on the counter for more than two hours. So next time you're out shopping, skip the bunches that have bananas with damaged or torn necks. Trust us, that's one headache you do not want to deal with.