The Honey Hack That Prevents Fruit From Browning

It's a sad scientific truth: fruits and vegetables, like avocados and artichokes, suffer from oxidization. Bananas, apples, pears, and peaches are also some of the primary victims, with slices turning from crisp cream to dingy yellow in minutes. This is all thanks to an enzyme known as polyphenol oxidase, which reacts with oxygen to create a brown appearance. This reaction doesn't much affect the flavor of your food, but it does affect the looks of, say, a golden galette adorned with apples or a pile of French toast garnished with bananas. Still, a perfectly sweet way to avoid this brown oxidization is to give your fruit a honey bath.

With just a small amount of honey, you can transform a bowl of water into an oxidization-fighting fountain of youth. How? Honey also contains natural enzymes, but these help stop oxidization rather than cause it. Plus, this sweetened water will impart your sliced fruit with a mild honey flavor, a welcome addition to an already sweet treat. So, how should you go about creating your own honey bath for your fruit?