16 Creative Ways To Use Frozen Bananas

Freezing bananas is an ideal way to get more life out of a bunch. These beloved fruits are widely available in supermarkets, so you won't have trouble locating them. But what can you do with them after you freeze them? We'll share plenty of creative ways to use extra-sweet frozen bananas, whether they stay frozen for an icy dessert or you heat them up to make banana jam.

Frozen bananas taste so sweet because freezing and thawing the banana converts its starches into sugar. You can use this newfound frigid sweetness to your advantage. You might freeze overly ripe bananas that you're not ready to eat, or place slices of a nearly ripe banana in the freezer to ensure its freshness — there are good uses for them either way.

We recommend peeling the fruit before freezing it, but if you don't have time for that, just learn how to peel a frozen banana. Depending on your taste preferences, you can use brown, yellow, or green bananas for most of these hacks. (However, we will note if we recommend one level of ripeness over another.) There's a whole world of culinary uses for this versatile frozen fruit.