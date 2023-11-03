Recipes Course Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

Gluten-Free Coconut And Pecan Granola Recipe

gluten-free coconut pecan granola in white bowl with spoon Jennine Rye/Tasting Table
By Jennine Rye/

Good, gluten-free breakfast cereals can be hard to come by. Oftentimes, they are overly processed or overly sweet, and they can be lacking in both flavor and nutrients that will help you start the day well. And, the ones that do tick all the right boxes don't tend to be friendly on your wallet. Luckily for us, it's super easy to make your own granola. And, as long as you don't eat it all in one go (trust us — you'll be tempted!), you'll have breakfast sorted for the rest of the week.

This recipe for gluten-free coconut and pecan granola, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is perfect for those who are looking for a flavorful and filling way to start the day (with a little added sweetness). Packed full of chopped pecans and coconut and mixed with maple syrup and cinnamon, this granola is finished off with chocolate chips that help the mixture form into delicious, crunchy clusters. If you've never made your own homemade granola before, you'll soon be wondering why not.

Gather the ingredients for this gluten-free coconut and pecan granola recipe

ingredients for coconut pecan granola Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

To begin this gluten-free coconut and pecan granola recipe, you will first need gluten-free oats, pecans, desiccated coconut, coconut flakes, cinnamon, salt, coconut oil, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and chocolate chips.

Step 1: Preheat the oven and prepare the tray

baking tray with baking paper Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 300 F. Prepare a large baking tray by covering it with parchment paper.

Step 2: Combine the dry ingredients

mixing dry granola ingredients in glass bowl Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

In a large bowl, combine the gluten-free oats with the chopped pecans, desiccated coconut, coconut flakes, ground cinnamon, and sea salt.

Step 3: Combine the wet ingredients

Coconut oil and maple syrup in glass measuring cup Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

In a microwaveable jug, combine the coconut oil and the maple syrup. Heat in 15-second increments until the coconut oil is fully liquid.

Step 4: Add in vanilla

adding vanilla to wet ingredients Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Mix the vanilla extract into the other liquids.

Step 5: Combine the wet and dry ingredients

adding wet ingredients to dry Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Pour the liquids over the dry oat mixture and stir with a wooden spoon to thoroughly coat everything in the coconut oil and maple syrup.

Step 6: Bake the granola

granola on a baking tray with wooden spoon Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking tray. Bake in the preheated oven for 25–30 minutes, until it is turning golden.

Step 7: Add the chocolate

Chocolate chips on baked granola Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Remove the granola from the oven and add the chocolate chips to the tray. Roughly mix everything together and allow the chocolate to partially melt.

Step 8: Cool and store the granola

granola in a glass container surrounded by cookware Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Allow the granola to cool completely and become crisp before transferring it to an airtight container. Serve and enjoy with your chosen milk accompaniment.

How can I serve and enjoy this gluten-free coconut and pecan granola?

Hand pouring milk into white bowl of granola Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

There's nothing quite like the simple pleasures in life, and delicious, crunchy granola served up in a bowl with cold milk is exactly that. Paired either with cow's milk or your favorite milk alternative (we recommend coconut milk), you really can't go wrong. If you are serving this to guests, they will already be impressed by the homemade granola — no need for any extra bells or whistles.

However, there are also many other ways you can enjoy this gluten-free granola recipe, and it's a great addition to a variety of dishes. It is wonderful served alongside vanilla yogurt and your favorite fruit. If you are looking for something a bit more visually elevated, the granola, yogurt, and some berries can be layered in a glass to make a yogurt parfait. The granola is also great as a topping option for muffins and fruit crumbles; simply sprinkle some on top of the batter before putting it in the oven. Finally, granola makes a wonderful finishing touch to any roasted or poached fruits, and it can add flavor and crunch to a breakfast pancake stack. The options really are endless!

How should this gluten-free coconut and pecan granola be stored?

granola in a glass container, top-down view Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Properly cooling and storing your granola is the best way to make the most of this gluten-free coconut and pecan granola recipe. Before storing, you will want to make sure that the granola has properly cooled and hardened. The cooling time will vary depending on the time of year and the temperature of your home. It could take anywhere between 30 minutes and two hours for the chocolate to properly solidify and for the oats and nuts to become crisp. Make sure to wait until it is properly cool so that it forms into the delicious clusters granola is known for. Then, it's time to break the granola up and transfer it to an airtight container.

This granola is best stored at room temperature out of the sun and not close to anything too warm or moist in the kitchen. Properly stored in an airtight container to keep it fresh and crunchy, this granola will last at its best for up to three weeks.

Gluten-Free Coconut And Pecan Granola Recipe
No Ratings
Fill 202 Print
Not only is this gluten-free granola bursting with sweet goodness, but it can easily be made ahead for a week of delicious and hearty breakfasts.
Prep Time
1.5
hours
Cook Time
25
minutes
Servings
8
Servings
gluten-free coconut pecan granola in white bowl
Total time: 1 hour, 55 minutes
Ingredients
  • 3 ½ cups gluten-free oats
  • ¾ cup chopped pecans
  • ⅓ cup desiccated coconut
  • ¾ cup coconut flakes
  • ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ⅓ teaspoon sea salt
  • ⅓ cup coconut oil
  • ⅓ cup maple syrup
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 4 ounces chocolate chips
Directions
  1. Preheat the oven to 300 F. Prepare a large baking tray by covering it with parchment paper.
  2. In a large bowl, combine the gluten-free oats with the chopped pecans, desiccated coconut, coconut flakes, ground cinnamon, and sea salt.
  3. In a microwaveable jug, combine the coconut oil and the maple syrup. Heat in 15-second increments until the coconut oil is fully liquid.
  4. Mix the vanilla extract into the other liquids.
  5. Pour the liquids over the dry oat mixture and stir with a wooden spoon to thoroughly coat everything in the coconut oil and maple syrup.
  6. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking tray. Bake in the preheated oven for 25–30 minutes, until it is turning golden.
  7. Remove the granola from the oven and add the chocolate chips to the tray. Roughly mix everything together and allow the chocolate to partially melt.
  8. Allow the granola to cool completely and become crisp before transferring it to an airtight container. Serve and enjoy with your chosen milk accompaniment.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 590
Total Fat 30.7 g
Saturated Fat 16.6 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 2.1 mg
Total Carbohydrates 67.9 g
Dietary Fiber 10.3 g
Total Sugars 18.1 g
Sodium 94.8 mg
Protein 13.8 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe
Recommended