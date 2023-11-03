Gluten-Free Coconut And Pecan Granola Recipe

Good, gluten-free breakfast cereals can be hard to come by. Oftentimes, they are overly processed or overly sweet, and they can be lacking in both flavor and nutrients that will help you start the day well. And, the ones that do tick all the right boxes don't tend to be friendly on your wallet. Luckily for us, it's super easy to make your own granola. And, as long as you don't eat it all in one go (trust us — you'll be tempted!), you'll have breakfast sorted for the rest of the week.

This recipe for gluten-free coconut and pecan granola, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is perfect for those who are looking for a flavorful and filling way to start the day (with a little added sweetness). Packed full of chopped pecans and coconut and mixed with maple syrup and cinnamon, this granola is finished off with chocolate chips that help the mixture form into delicious, crunchy clusters. If you've never made your own homemade granola before, you'll soon be wondering why not.