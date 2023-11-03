Gluten-Free Coconut And Pecan Granola Recipe
Good, gluten-free breakfast cereals can be hard to come by. Oftentimes, they are overly processed or overly sweet, and they can be lacking in both flavor and nutrients that will help you start the day well. And, the ones that do tick all the right boxes don't tend to be friendly on your wallet. Luckily for us, it's super easy to make your own granola. And, as long as you don't eat it all in one go (trust us — you'll be tempted!), you'll have breakfast sorted for the rest of the week.
This recipe for gluten-free coconut and pecan granola, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is perfect for those who are looking for a flavorful and filling way to start the day (with a little added sweetness). Packed full of chopped pecans and coconut and mixed with maple syrup and cinnamon, this granola is finished off with chocolate chips that help the mixture form into delicious, crunchy clusters. If you've never made your own homemade granola before, you'll soon be wondering why not.
Gather the ingredients for this gluten-free coconut and pecan granola recipe
To begin this gluten-free coconut and pecan granola recipe, you will first need gluten-free oats, pecans, desiccated coconut, coconut flakes, cinnamon, salt, coconut oil, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and chocolate chips.
Step 1: Preheat the oven and prepare the tray
Preheat the oven to 300 F. Prepare a large baking tray by covering it with parchment paper.
Step 2: Combine the dry ingredients
In a large bowl, combine the gluten-free oats with the chopped pecans, desiccated coconut, coconut flakes, ground cinnamon, and sea salt.
Step 3: Combine the wet ingredients
In a microwaveable jug, combine the coconut oil and the maple syrup. Heat in 15-second increments until the coconut oil is fully liquid.
Step 4: Add in vanilla
Mix the vanilla extract into the other liquids.
Step 5: Combine the wet and dry ingredients
Pour the liquids over the dry oat mixture and stir with a wooden spoon to thoroughly coat everything in the coconut oil and maple syrup.
Step 6: Bake the granola
Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking tray. Bake in the preheated oven for 25–30 minutes, until it is turning golden.
Step 7: Add the chocolate
Remove the granola from the oven and add the chocolate chips to the tray. Roughly mix everything together and allow the chocolate to partially melt.
Step 8: Cool and store the granola
Allow the granola to cool completely and become crisp before transferring it to an airtight container. Serve and enjoy with your chosen milk accompaniment.
How can I serve and enjoy this gluten-free coconut and pecan granola?
There's nothing quite like the simple pleasures in life, and delicious, crunchy granola served up in a bowl with cold milk is exactly that. Paired either with cow's milk or your favorite milk alternative (we recommend coconut milk), you really can't go wrong. If you are serving this to guests, they will already be impressed by the homemade granola — no need for any extra bells or whistles.
However, there are also many other ways you can enjoy this gluten-free granola recipe, and it's a great addition to a variety of dishes. It is wonderful served alongside vanilla yogurt and your favorite fruit. If you are looking for something a bit more visually elevated, the granola, yogurt, and some berries can be layered in a glass to make a yogurt parfait. The granola is also great as a topping option for muffins and fruit crumbles; simply sprinkle some on top of the batter before putting it in the oven. Finally, granola makes a wonderful finishing touch to any roasted or poached fruits, and it can add flavor and crunch to a breakfast pancake stack. The options really are endless!
How should this gluten-free coconut and pecan granola be stored?
Properly cooling and storing your granola is the best way to make the most of this gluten-free coconut and pecan granola recipe. Before storing, you will want to make sure that the granola has properly cooled and hardened. The cooling time will vary depending on the time of year and the temperature of your home. It could take anywhere between 30 minutes and two hours for the chocolate to properly solidify and for the oats and nuts to become crisp. Make sure to wait until it is properly cool so that it forms into the delicious clusters granola is known for. Then, it's time to break the granola up and transfer it to an airtight container.
This granola is best stored at room temperature out of the sun and not close to anything too warm or moist in the kitchen. Properly stored in an airtight container to keep it fresh and crunchy, this granola will last at its best for up to three weeks.
- 3 ½ cups gluten-free oats
- ¾ cup chopped pecans
- ⅓ cup desiccated coconut
- ¾ cup coconut flakes
- ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ⅓ teaspoon sea salt
- ⅓ cup coconut oil
- ⅓ cup maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 4 ounces chocolate chips
- Preheat the oven to 300 F. Prepare a large baking tray by covering it with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, combine the gluten-free oats with the chopped pecans, desiccated coconut, coconut flakes, ground cinnamon, and sea salt.
- In a microwaveable jug, combine the coconut oil and the maple syrup. Heat in 15-second increments until the coconut oil is fully liquid.
- Mix the vanilla extract into the other liquids.
- Pour the liquids over the dry oat mixture and stir with a wooden spoon to thoroughly coat everything in the coconut oil and maple syrup.
- Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking tray. Bake in the preheated oven for 25–30 minutes, until it is turning golden.
- Remove the granola from the oven and add the chocolate chips to the tray. Roughly mix everything together and allow the chocolate to partially melt.
- Allow the granola to cool completely and become crisp before transferring it to an airtight container. Serve and enjoy with your chosen milk accompaniment.
|Calories per Serving
|590
|Total Fat
|30.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|16.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|2.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|67.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|10.3 g
|Total Sugars
|18.1 g
|Sodium
|94.8 mg
|Protein
|13.8 g