Rich Chocolate Peanut Butter Chia Pudding Recipe
Tiny, humble chia seeds, grown in Central and South America, were used in Aztec and Mayan cuisine for centuries. In more recent years, they have become popular in modern kitchens for all the right reasons. Full of fiber, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and minerals like calcium, iron, zinc, magnesium, and phosphorus, these little seeds are incredibly healthy. Recipes featuring chia seeds abound, and their incredible absorption and gelling properties make them perfect for chia seed pudding. When combined with liquid, they absorb moisture and bind all of the ingredients together into a delicious whole that you can easily scoop up with a spoon.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a chocolate peanut butter chia seed pudding that combines whole, plant-based ingredients to make a rich, creamy, and sweet treat that's perfect for starting your day. It can also be enjoyed at other times as a filling snack. Chia seeds are mixed with peanut butter and cocoa powder, sweetened with mashed banana and maple syrup, and soaked in almond milk. The whole recipe comes together in just a few minutes, but you'll need to let it sit for 4 hours or overnight for the seeds to work their magic. It couldn't be easier to make a batch the night before and have a delicious, weekday breakfast ready to go in the morning.
Gather your chocolate peanut butter chia pudding ingredients
For this recipe you will need chia seeds, of course. We made ours with black chia seeds, but white seeds are an option if you have them. Grab a couple of bananas, which you'll mash to make the pudding sweeter, as well as some maple syrup for the same purpose. Natural peanut butter and unsweetened cocoa powder are the two main ingredients that give this recipe its flavor. You'll also need vanilla extract, salt, and unsweetened almond milk.
Step 1: Mash the bananas
Mash the bananas in a large bowl.
Step 2: Add additional ingredients
Add all of the remaining ingredients except for the milk to the bowl.
Step 3: Whisk in the milk
Add the milk a little at a time, mixing with whisk or fork, until evenly incorporated.
Step 4: Fill individual containers
Evenly spoon the mixture into 4 individual glasses, jars, or containers.
Step 5: Refrigerate and serve
Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or overnight. Before serving, top with optional ingredients, such as banana slices, peanuts, chocolate chips, or shaved chocolate, if desired.
Can I substitute ingredients in chocolate peanut butter chia pudding?
This is a recipe that takes to substitution well if you don't have some of the ingredients on hand or if you would like to try a slightly different version. The mashed bananas in the recipe add sweetness and make up some of the bulk of the pudding. You could always add a little more maple syrup or use some honey or agave for extra sweetness, but if you want the fiber and volume that the bananas provide, try using applesauce or pear puree instead. There is ½ cup of natural peanut butter in the recipe, but if you prefer, you can use any other nut or seed butter or 4 tablespoons of ground nuts, such as peanuts, almonds, or cashews.
You can omit the maple syrup altogether if you'd like an added sugar-free version, or use monk fruit sweetener or stevia instead. As for the almond milk, feel free to use any kind of dairy or non-dairy milk you like. Cocoa powder gives the pudding an even more chocolaty taste without adding texture, but you can use dark chocolate in its place. Finely chop a couple of squares of dark chocolate or use a vegetable peeler to shave off a couple of tablespoons. The one ingredient you can't substitute is the chia seeds, but you can use either the black or white variety.
Why are chia seeds good for making chocolate peanut butter pudding?
Because of their high nutritional content and naturally absorptive properties, chia seeks are perfect for making overnight puddings like this one. When combined with liquid, chia seeds soak up the moisture, turning a mixture of ingredients into a creamy whole that stays together and is easily scooped up on a spoon. Chia seeds have a mild taste that doesn't stand out on its own, so they're a great vehicle for binding the other ingredients together. They allow the flavors of those ingredients, including the chocolate and peanut butter in this recipe, to take center stage. Chia seeds start absorbing moisture right away, but it will take some time to bind the pudding completely. While you could eat it after just an hour or two, we recommend waiting at least 4 hours for full absorption. That makes this a great recipe to prepare the night before for a ready-to-eat breakfast in the morning.
- 2 small ripe bananas
- ½ cup natural peanut butter
- 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- ½ cup chia seeds
- 4 teaspoons maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 cups unsweetened almond milk
- Banana slices, peanuts, chocolate chips, or shaved chocolate, for topping
- Mash the bananas in a large bowl.
- Add all of the remaining ingredients except for the milk to the bowl.
- Add the milk a little at a time, mixing with whisk or fork, until evenly incorporated.
- Evenly spoon the mixture into 4 individual glasses, jars, or containers.
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or overnight. Before serving, top with optional ingredients, such as banana slices, peanuts, chocolate chips, or shaved chocolate, if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|399
|Total Fat
|25.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|36.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|12.9 g
|Total Sugars
|13.7 g
|Sodium
|387.5 mg
|Protein
|12.9 g