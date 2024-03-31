Rich Chocolate Peanut Butter Chia Pudding Recipe

This is a recipe that takes to substitution well if you don't have some of the ingredients on hand or if you would like to try a slightly different version. The mashed bananas in the recipe add sweetness and make up some of the bulk of the pudding. You could always add a little more maple syrup or use some honey or agave for extra sweetness, but if you want the fiber and volume that the bananas provide, try using applesauce or pear puree instead. There is ½ cup of natural peanut butter in the recipe, but if you prefer, you can use any other nut or seed butter or 4 tablespoons of ground nuts, such as peanuts, almonds, or cashews.

You can omit the maple syrup altogether if you'd like an added sugar-free version, or use monk fruit sweetener or stevia instead. As for the almond milk, feel free to use any kind of dairy or non-dairy milk you like. Cocoa powder gives the pudding an even more chocolaty taste without adding texture, but you can use dark chocolate in its place. Finely chop a couple of squares of dark chocolate or use a vegetable peeler to shave off a couple of tablespoons. The one ingredient you can't substitute is the chia seeds, but you can use either the black or white variety.