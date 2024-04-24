Elevate Your Iced Coffee Game With Banana Sweet Cream

Bring a taste of the tropics to your favorite iced coffee drinks with banana flavor. Making your own sweet banana cream at home couldn't be easier, and the simple coffee-making hack has made the rounds on socials for that reason. Blend a ripened banana with a few ice cubes and your choice of milk, whipped cream, or coffee creamer, and you have the ready-made ingredients you need to elevate a basic pour of cold brew.

Once you've tried this easy barista move, you may find yourself adding dashes of ground cinnamon or ginger to your banana cream and sweetening it with agave syrup or honey to create an irresistible liquid that can equally be dropped into your cold coffee or tucked into your smoothie blender. Simply add the banana cream to top off a partially filled glass of iced cold coffee. As you sip your creation, you can decide to add more of the cream to build an even smoother, sweeter drink.