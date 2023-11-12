Give Your Winter Drinks A Decadent Upgrade By Adding Amaretto

When the air starts getting brisk, foodies start craving their favorite seasonal flavors — such as gingerbread, cinnamon, and other warming spices. But, if your go-to winter tastes are starting to get a little predictable, almond might be just the flavor to shake up the game. When you're looking to add a big almond flavor that's easy to incorporate, amaretto is the tool for the job.

Amaretto is an Italian almond-flavored liqueur often made from roasted apricot kernels. Almond extract is typically used for flavoring, and sometimes vanilla extract is thrown into the mix. This marzipan-esque spirit typically clocks in around 20%-28% ABV, but, some amaretti are even stronger, and others are completely non-alcoholic. The word "amaretto" comes from the Italian "amaro" (another class of liqueur) plus the suffix "-etto" meaning "little" — so "little bitter". It's a fitting name for this sweet, slightly bitter liquid, which is often used to add a mouth-watering almond flavor to cookies and the eponymous amaretto sour and godfather cocktails. It's sweet, nutty, accessible, and highly adaptable. Amaretto pairs well with cocoa flavors and fruitier notes. As such, this bittersweet (but mostly sweet) liqueur is just the ingredient to upgrade your winter drinks this holiday season.