Easy Banana Matcha Smoothie Recipe

Feeling too rushed in the morning to eat breakfast? Craving a mid-afternoon snack to help you power through the rest of the day? A smoothie just may be your answer. This easy banana matcha smoothie has all the makings of a creamy delicious smoothie with the added benefit of matcha, a vibrant green tea powder full of antioxidants that also has anti-inflammatory properties and offers a caffeine boost. It's easy to get on board with something that offers so many potential health benefits, is quick to whip up, and is portable.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for an easy banana matcha smoothie and says, "I'm a huge smoothie fan and rarely a day goes by where I don't include one in my morning routine. I started drinking matcha a few years ago because of all of the health benefits, and adding it to a smoothie is a great way to get it in."