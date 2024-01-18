Banana Bark Is The Simple Freezer Snack With Endless Possibilities

Chocolate bark makes for a texturally satisfying snack, but the onslaught of sugar and other sweet ingredients can be a bit decadent for some palates. Enter a fruitier, colder version: frozen banana bark. This pleasant recipe is not only simple to make but offers an easy platform for you to compile the treat of your dreams.

A base of sliced bananas serves as the foundation for your choice of toppings, and once all ingredients are layered onto a baking sheet, the tray is placed into your freezer to set. Get parchment paper ready so you can go wild as you sprinkle, spread, drizzle, and assemble ingredients to freeze. From a spread of Nutella and peanut butter to chocolate chips and coconut, your banana bark can take on a manifestation of its own to suit your liking, and in under an hour, you will have a frozen sheet of delicious ingredients to break off and enjoy.